Shaykh Shabri Invites Muslims to Attend at Al-Aqsa on Arafat Day

Al-Quds, MINA – Khatib of Al-Aqsa Mosque Shaykh Ikrimah Shabri calls on all Al-Quds residents to intensify attendance at the Aqsa Mosque on Arafat Day and break the fast in the Al-Aqsa court, to protect it from the invasion of the Jews.

“Intensifying the presence of Al-Aqsa is a method of civilization that is in harmony with our great religion, to protect Al-Aqsa,” Shaykh Shabri said in his press statement on Sunday as quoted by the Palestinian Information Center.

He said after failing to take control of Al-Aqsa and the success of struggle against the electronic gate in 2017, Israel continued to try to take control by removing the responsibility of the Islamic Waqf Department.

Israel’s racial call is an old aggression, Jewish settlers use their holiday to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque. The call for invasion is a violation of the glory of the third holiest mosque in Islam and intimidation against Muslims.

Shaykh Shabri mentioned the events of a year ago, the acts of blasphemy and crimes committed by Israeli police forces against Muslims on the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Shaykh Shabri stressed Israeli authorities must be responsible and protect the feelings of the Muslims and their religious rights. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)