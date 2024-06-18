Seven Palestinians Martyred in Israeli air attacks on Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Gaza, MINA – Seven civilians were killed or martyred and others injured at midnight in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids on the Nuseirat camp, resulting in the killing of seven civilians and the wounding of several others.

Meanwhile, the occupation warplanes intensively bombed several areas in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip, especially the city of Deir al-Balah and the Bureij camp.

The occupation artillery also targeted the western neighborhoods of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the occupation’s aggression on October 7, 2023, has risen to 37,347. The number of people injured, mostly children and women, has also increased to 85,372. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)