Select Language

Latest
-147 min. agoSeven Palestinians Martyred in Israeli air attacks on Nuseirat Refugee Camp
-111 min. agoIslamic Concepts in Facing Climate Crisis Through Nature-Based Solutions
1 hours agoUnity of Religious Community Makes Indonesia as Peaceful Country: Kalla
3 hours ago120 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Died in Holy Land, Mecca
6 hours agoIsraeli Army Burns Down Departure Hall on Palestinian Side of Rafah Crossing
Slideshow

Seven Palestinians Martyred in Israeli air attacks on Nuseirat Refugee Camp

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – Seven civilians were killed or martyred and others injured at midnight in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids on the Nuseirat camp, resulting in the killing of seven civilians and the wounding of several others.

Meanwhile, the occupation warplanes intensively bombed several areas in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip, especially the city of Deir al-Balah and the Bureij camp.

The occupation artillery also targeted the western neighborhoods of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Also Read:  AYMAN’S MOTHER ARRIVES IN GAZA

The number of civilians killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the occupation’s aggression on October 7, 2023, has risen to 37,347. The number of people injured, mostly children and women, has also increased to 85,372. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news