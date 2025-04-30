SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrike Destroys Mosque in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Dozens Injured

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 Views

Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Gaza (photo: Wafa)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the Al-Faraj Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, completely destroying the house of worship.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the strike caused injuries to a large number of civilians, who were later transported to Al-Awda Hospital. However, no further details on the casualties were immediately available.

Since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, numerous places of worship have been targeted.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, 1,109 out of 1,244 mosques have been either partially or fully destroyed by Israeli forces as of February.

Also Read: WFP Warns of Imminent Famine in Gaza Due to Ongoing Israeli Blockade

The latest attack comes after Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, violating the January 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. The ongoing offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 52,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Urges Global Labor Solidarity Against Israeli Violations on International Workers’ Day

TagAl-Awda Hospital Al-Faraj Mosque civilian casualties destruction of mosques Gaza conflict Gaza genocide case Gaza humanitarian crisis Hamas ceasefire ICC arrest warrants ICJ proceedings Israeli airstrike Netanyahu Nuseirat refugee camp religious sites targeted war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

France Condemns Israel’s Revocation of Delegation Visas as Harmful to Bilateral Relations

  • 6 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Gaza Health Care Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade on Fuel and Aid

  • 6 hours ago
Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Destroys Mosque in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Dozens Injured

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Over 65,000 Gaza Children Hospitalized Suffering from Acute Malnutrition

  • 16 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Occupation Army Test New Bar Rockets in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Cabinet (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rejects Ceasefire Proposal as Cabinet Considers Expanding Gaza Offensive

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 16:43 WIB
Load More
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law (photo: India Today)
Asia

India’s Protests Against Waqf Law Changes, Over 100 People Arrested

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 07:20 WIB
Gaza Baptist Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Admits to Attack Gaza Baptist Hospital

  • Sunday, 13 April 2025 - 21:50 WIB
Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Attend Friday Prayer at Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

  • Friday, 18 April 2025 - 20:45 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Across Gaza since Dawn Kill Dozens of Palestinians

  • Tuesday, 22 April 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Indonesia

AWG and STAI Hold a Seminar in Commemorating 70 Years of the Asian-African Conference

  • Thursday, 24 April 2025 - 16:42 WIB
Israeli occupation forces (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Sustain 95-Day Aggression on Jenin

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 07:28 WIB
Palestine

Norway Officially Establishes Diplomatic Relations with Palestine

  • Saturday, 26 April 2025 - 20:23 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army to Expand Ground Aggression on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 29 April 2025 - 14:38 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us