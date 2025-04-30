Israeli Airstrike Destroys Mosque in Nuseirat Refugee Camp, Dozens Injured

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation warplanes bombed the Al-Faraj Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located in central Gaza, completely destroying the house of worship.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the strike caused injuries to a large number of civilians, who were later transported to Al-Awda Hospital. However, no further details on the casualties were immediately available.

Since the onset of Israel’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, numerous places of worship have been targeted.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, 1,109 out of 1,244 mosques have been either partially or fully destroyed by Israeli forces as of February.

The latest attack comes after Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, violating the January 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas. The ongoing offensive has resulted in the deaths of over 52,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children. []

