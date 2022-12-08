Settlers Attack Palestinian School in Nablus Under Protection of Israeli Forces

Nablus, MINA – Israeli settlers Wednesday attacked a high school to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Wafa reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlements activities in the northern West Bank said that extremist settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar stoned the Madama High School for Girls, under protection from the Israeli forces, sparking confrontations with Palestinians.

The soldiers fired tear gas canisters towards protestors and their houses.

The school staff had to evaccuate the students for their safety.

Extremist Israeli settlers’ violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Settlers’ violence includes property and mosque arsons, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)