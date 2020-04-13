Saudi Prince Denies Claiming 150 Royal Families Infected by Coronavirus

Riyadh, MINA – Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdul Rahman bin Mosaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday responded to claims that 150 princes from the Royal family are infected by coronavirus diseases (COVID-19).

The news began by Al Jazeera, then disseminated by Western media and sporadically translated into various media in various languages, including Indonesian.

“The number of people infected with corona today in Saudi Arabia is nearly 3 thousand. Let us assume that this news is true and among the 3,000 exposed are 150 families of the Saud family (Al Saud). Al Saud is (the whole) Saudi family, like any family whose members get sick, may Allah give healing to the sick in my country and everywhere. Corona might be found a cure, but your ignorance and hatred could be no cure, “Prince Abdul Rahman wrote on his Twitter quoted by Saudinesia.

The New York Times newspaper has published a report, which claims that around 150 princes from the royal family of Saudi Arabia are infected with the virus.

The news source, according to TNYT, is “close to the royal family.”

At the same time Prince Fahd bin Mush’ab Al Saud released a photo of the Governor of Riyadh, Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, at his home in good health.

The twitter is in response to the allegations disseminated by Al Jazeera Qatar, followed by other media around the world.

AJArabic correspondent journalist, Wajd Waqfi, questioned the objectivity of world media.

“What stupidity and malice are being talked about? Why only focus on Al Jazeera? Is it because of its high rating and many followers, or for the purpose of heresy and resistance, or both? “writes AJArabic correspondent journalist, Wajd Waqfi, questioning the objectivity of world media in responding to Al Jazeera, as quoted by Saudinesia. (T/RE1)

