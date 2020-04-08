Saudi Not Yet Issued Official Statement About Hajj in 2020

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Saudi Arabia has not issued an official statement yet about whether the Kingdom will allow the implementation of hajj in 2020.

Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs, Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said after a meeting with the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia, Mahmoud Hussien Saeed Qattan in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Zulkifli said the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia told him at the meeting that there had been no official statement from the Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry on the matter. Thus quoted from News Straits Times.

“I appeal to all Muslims to stop the spread of rumors on this issue,” he said.

“Let us all pray that this pandemic will be abolished, and the two holy cities safe to allow pilgrimage as planned according to schedule,” he said.

On April 1, the Saudis advised Muslims to wait until there is clarity about the coronavirus pandemic, before making plans to perform pilgrimage this year.

Every year, around 2.5 million pilgrims from all over the world come to Mecca and Medina, performing the fifth pillar of Islam.

Saudi Arabia has suspended Umrah and stopped all international passenger flights indefinitely, and has set lockdowns for the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. (T/RE1)

