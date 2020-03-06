Saudi Govt Reopens Haram Mosque and Nabawi Mosque

Jeddah, MINA – The Government of Saudi Arabia reopen two of the most sacred places for Muslims, namely the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, after being sterilized from the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“The Government of Saudi Arabia reopened two Islamic shrines, the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, after both of them were closed for sterilization to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the Al-Ekhbariya television station said on Friday, 6 March 2020.

Saudi Arabia closed the two locations for foreign worshipers and tourists from around 25 countries to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The kingdom also said residents and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries who wish to enter the city must first wait 14 days after returning from outside the region.

So far, the Kingdom has confirmed the existence of five cases of Coronavirus in its territory.

it is not known for certain whether pilgrims will be allowed to return to the holy sites, thus quoted from Al-Ekhbariya. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)