Saudi Arabia Temporarily Closes 10 Mosques after Detecting Covid-19 Cases

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs announced on Tuesday the temporary closure of 10 mosques in six regions after detecting COVID-19 cases among worshipers.

The closed mosques were in Jizan, Riyadh, Makkah, Asir, Medina, and the Eastern province, Arab News reported.

Three of the mosques were later opened after completing sterilization procedures. Two of which were in Riyadh and one in the Eastern province.

In recent weeks, Saudi Arabia has closed 135 mosques, of which 108 were later opened following sterilization.

The ministry called on mosque employees to follow up the implementation of all precautionary measures adopted in mosques, and notifying the ministry of any violations.

The ministry said it will continue to carry out inspections of mosques throughout the Kingdom to ensure the health and safety of worshipers.(T/R3/RE1)

