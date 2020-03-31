Saudi Arabia Free Cost for Medical Treatment Covid-19 Patients

Riyadh, MINA – Saudi Arabia makes it free for all hospital counseling costs for Covid-19 patients. The policy also applies to all residents without discriminating against anyone.

Royal Health Minister, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said King Salman had ordered free treatment for all coronavirus patients in all public and private health facilities. The fee treatment also applies to residents, even those who violate population laws.

The policy was born based on royal orders and the King’s wish to prioritize the health of citizens and their inhabitants. And to ensure everyone’s safety.

As is known, the number of victims of coronavirus in Saudi Arabia reached 1,453 on Monday, with 8 deaths and 115 declared cured.

The President of Saudi Human Rights Commission, Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, thanked King Salman for the instructions.

“This truly reflects humanity and morals, the policy adopted by the Kingdom in dealing with this pandemic,” he said as quoted from Arab News, on Tuesday.

“The Saudis also want to ensure that patients receive the necessary care in accordance with the highest medical standards without discrimination,” he continued.

Al-Awwad added the policy provides a perfect example in safeguarding human rights and dignity because everyone, whether citizens or residents, can enjoy health and safety guarantees, including those who violate the residency system. (T/RE1)

