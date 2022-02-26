Saudi Arabia Allows Children to Enter Two Holy Mosques

Mecca, MINA – Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that children aged 7 years and over can now obtain permission to enter the two holy mosques, the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

“They are allowed to enter, on condition that they show their health status on the Tawakkalna app to ensure their safety,” the ministry said in a statement, Saudi Gazette reported on Saturday.

The ministry urges that anyone in Saudi Arabia who wants to perform Umrah must obtain permission from the “Eatmarna” or “Tawakkalna” application.

Provided that their health status in the application is “immune” and the recipient’s data must be updated in the “Absher” system.

The ministry also emphasized that permits for repeated Umrah will be issued every 10 days.

The regulations, will continue during the holy month of Ramadan, any updates regarding the recurring performance of Umrah will be announced in due course. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)