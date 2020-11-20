Saudi Arabia Again Issues Umrah Visas for Indonesian Pilgrims

Makkah, MINA – Indonesia is again given the opportunity to send its congregation to perform the Umrah pilgrimage, after the Saudi Arabian government policy issued visas for Indonesian Umrah pilgrims.

“Alhamdulillah, as of today, November 19, visas for Indonesian Umrah pilgrims have started to be issued and will depart on November 22,” said the Head of Umrah of the Muslim Association for Hajj and Umrah Organizers of the Republic of Indonesia (Amphuri) H Zaky Zakaria.

“Thank you to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for entrusting the Indonesian pilgrims,” he continued, according to a written statement received by MINA.

The CEO of Khazzanah Tours, also expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Religion for making Umrah Organizing Guidelines during the pandemic with KMA No. 719 which was very comprehensive to protect the people who will hold Umrah. So, Worship runs smoothly and health is maintained,

The PLT Director General who has given directions to PPIU organizers to provide complete education to Umrah pilgrims.

“InsyaAllah l, Amphuri will continue to collaborate and coordinate with the Government/Ministry of Religion in organizing Umrah and Hajj,” he explained.

On November 1, the government of Saudi Arabia, granted permission to worshipers from outside the country to hold Umrah. Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia and Pakistan first arrived in Saudi

Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia who flew to Saudi Arabia in three phases of departure on November 1, 3 and 8, 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)