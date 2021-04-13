Saudi Allows Umrah Only Once During Ramadan

Makkah, MINA – The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia announced on Monday that pilgrims will be granted an Umrah permit only once during the holy month of Ramadan which starts on Tuesday.

However, pilgrims can obtain permission to perform all the five obligatory prayers at the Grand Mosque every day during the fasting month, the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account. Saudi Gazette reports.

The ministry’s Eatmarna application reveals that pilgrims who have obtained an umrah permit cannot apply for another umrah permit before the expiration of the first umrah permit.

Pilgrims can also apply for permission to perform the obligatory prayers at the Grand Mosque. The congregation will be given permission to pray five times a day.

Permits issued could not last more than one day. They can apply for the issuance of the permit for the second day after the expiration of the first day of permit duration. The permit issued includes the implementation of tarawih prayer.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman had ordered Monday to shorten tarawih prayers at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Nabawi Mosque in Medina during the holy month of Ramadan.

Shaykh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, said tarawih prayers would be shortened to 10 rak’ahs from 20 rak’ahs, and it would fully comply with the precautionary measures and health protocols prepared by the presidency and related agencies, others in serving the congregation and ensuring their safety from the coronavirus.

However, the Saudi authorities suspended the implementation and iftar together at the Grand Mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)