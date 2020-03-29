Sadio Mane Donates 30 Million CFA Francs for Battling Covid-19 in Senegal

Liverpool, MINA – Sadio Mane, a Muslim soccer star who now plays at the Liverpool FC, donated 30 million CFA francs to help his Homeland, Senegal battling coronavirus or Covid-19.

The Liverpool’s winger admitted that he spontaneously made a donation after hearing the news that in his country there had been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

“Spontaneously, after knowing about the changing situation with the increasing case of Covid-19 in Senegal,” said Sadio Mane’s agent as quoted from Aboutislam on Sunday.

Senegal, until now has confirmed more than 27 cases of corona virus and two people were declared cured.

Muslim footballer through a video shared on his social media account invites his colleagues to be really serious in dealing with coronavirus.

The Reds’s star also invites his followers to take precautions such as washing hands with disinfectant liquid for 30 seconds.

The spread of coronavirus continues to expand, the number of cases of the corona virus worldwide has reached 593,656 cases with 27,215 deaths. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)