Russia Seizes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Kiev, MINA – Russia took over Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southeastern Ukraine on Friday, after all-night clashes broke out in the city.

Currently, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said in a statement quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Ukraine stressed there was no change in radiation levels at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which increased after the fire broke out as a result of the Russian attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian troop attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop and that if an explosion occurred, it would be the end of Europe.

“Europe has to wake up now. Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire. Right now, Russian tanks are attacking nuclear units. These are tanks equipped with thermal imaging, so they know what they are shooting at. They are prepared for this,” Zelensky said in a video message on social media.

Meanwhile, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced, the fire at the power plant did not affect critical installations.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the IAEA, expressed deep concern over the situation and called on all parties to refrain from actions that would harm nuclear power plants.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which was built between 1984 and 1995, is the largest in Europe, and also among the 10 largest nuclear power plants in the world.

Located in southeastern Ukraine near the city of Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant accounts for 20 percent of Ukraine’s electricity.

With six reactors each with a net capacity of 950 megawatts, the plant can supply energy to nearly 4 million households with a total electricity production of 5700 megawatts.

After overnight clashes with Ukrainian forces, the factory is now under the control of Russian forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)