Reclaiming Al-Quds is A Priority: NGO’s

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – In commemorating of the 53rd Israeli occupation of Al-Quds (Naksah Day), a number of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from ASEAN member countries said reclaiming Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) is a priority.

“Today, June 7th we register our solidarity with Muslims worldwide on the 53rd commemoration of the Israeli occupation of Al Quds (Naksah Day),” said a joint statement of NGOs in a press release received by MINA on Sunday.

MAPIM Malaysia, Al Quds Foundation Malaysia, the World Mosque Alliance in Defence of Al Aqsa, Ulama Assembly of Asia, SEJAGAT, Aqsa Working Group, and Maemuna Center for Palestine said the sanctity of Al Quds and Al Aqsa Mosque was and still is rampaged by the Zionis with full backing by the western superpowers.

“Today will be remembered as a “black day” due to Israel”s “illegal occupation” of Palestine, depriving Palestinians of their homeland and fundamental rights,” they said.

According to them, the Palestinian people have been subjected to the most hideous assault. The occupation and the consequent devastating war of annihilation have destroyed lives, property as well as humanitarian and national rights. B

Beside the Israeli onslaughts, which go unabated, shrines and sanctuaries were also targeted. Israel has no intention of respecting other holy sites.

“We are aware of the ultimate aim of israel to have full control over the sacred areas of the Holy Mosque of Al-Aqsa, and along with declarations and threats to partition the holy shrine , Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” said in statement.

“We fully support the e-campaign day for the liberation of Al Quds. This is a continous effort to keep fresh our collective memory of an occupation over Baitul Maqdis by a foreign force and by which we remind ourselves about our duty to liberate and regain our rights on the holy land,” they added.

In addition, NGO’s urge the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and take immediate action to ensure international protection of the Palestinian people and to apply maximum pressure against israel to withdraw from Al Quds and all Palestinian lands. (R/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)