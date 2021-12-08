Rejecting Israeli Violations, Palestinian Young Woman Carries Out Stabbing Operation against Israeli Settler

Jerusalem, MINA – This Wednesday morning, a Palestinian woman carried out a stabbing attack in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied Jerusalem, in response to the violations of the occupation against the Palestinians, which led to the serious injury of an Israeli settler.

Hebrew media reported that a settler was seriously injured as a result of the stabbing operation, while the perpetrator withdrew from the scene quickly.

The occupation forces closed the main street in Sheikh Jarrah and all the roads leading to the neighborhood. Ambulances and police were widely deployed in the area.

The occupation forces intensified their military existence in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, closed the Shuafat military checkpoint, and prevented Palestinian citizens from leaving and entering through it.

Later, the occupation police announced the arrest of the young Palestinian woman who carried out the stabbing attack. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)