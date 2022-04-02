Ramadan, VP Amin Says Muslims Must Strengthen Solidarity and Brotherhood

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin says Muslims must welcome the holy month of Ramadan 1443H by strengthening solidarity and brotherhood.

“Currently, Muslims around the world are filled with joy to welcome the holy month of Ramadan 1443 Hijri. For the next 1 month, Muslims will carry out fasting worship which ends with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr,” the Vice President said in a video greeting greeting Ramadan 1443 Hijriah on Saturday.

To convey the message of Muslims throughout the country, the Vice President advised to make Ramadan a momentum to strengthen humanity and brotherhood. Whatever is currently still in the atmosphere of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This month is a momentum for Muslims to carry out humanitarian solidarity and a momentum to strengthen ukhuwah islamiyah, ukhuwah wathaniyah, and ukhuwah insaniyah,” he said.

Not only that, the Vice President also invited all Indonesian Muslims to make Ramadan a syahr as-shadaqah or month to increase alms, including issuing zakat maal.

“Don’t make the month of Ramadan a month that is more consumptive, but a month of creation,” he said.

Furthermore, the Vice President said that the holiday in the month of Ramadan is not just refraining from eating and drinking. But more than that, it contains the meaning of servitude to Allah, the example of the Prophet, sacrifice, and sincerity.

“Fasting is an invisible worship, which is known only to oneself and Allah SWT,” he said

For that, said the Vice President, when you are is the right time to increase taqarrub or draw closer to Allah.

“At the same time doing muhasabah or self-introspection to clear the heart and mind,” he added.

Then, along with the improvement of the Covid-19 pandemic and the normalization of religious life that previously participated in the pandemic, the Vice President hopes that Muslims will continue to increase their worship as an inner effort to protect themselves from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Muslims are to get closer to Allah SWT by increasing worship, repentance, istighfar, dhikr, reading blessings and alms, and praying to Allah SWT to be given protection, inayah, and safety from disasters and dangers, in order to resist calamities, especially from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

For Muslims throughout Indonesia, the Vice President also wished you a happy fasting in the holy month of Ramadan 1443 Hijriah.

“Hopefully all the practices we do can increase our success and piety to Allah SWT,” he prayed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)