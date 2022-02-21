Qatar’s Parliament Speaker Stresses Firm Position on Palestinian Cause

Cairo, MINA – Speaker of the Qatari Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim underlined on Saturday the firm position of the State of Qatar on the Palestinian cause and support to the Palestinian people until they obtain their full rights and establish their state with East Jerusalem as its capital, WAFA reported.

The Speaker of Qatar’s Shura Council chaired the delegation of the State of Qatar to the 4th Arab Parliament Conference, which was held at the Arab League headquarters on Saturday under the title “The Role of Parliamentarians in Achieving Security and Stability in the Arab world”.

Addressing the conference, the Speaker of the Shura Council said that the region will not enjoy security and stability as long as the Palestinian people do not regain their rights, and the injustice, occupation and racism are lifted.

The Doha-based The Peninsula newspaper said Al Ghanim drew attention to the struggle of the Palestinian people to liberate their land and establish their independent state on all their occupied lands, with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the UN General Assembly and other relevant resolutions of international legitimacy.

The Shura Council Speaker reiterated the Arab joint position in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle, which condemns all criminal acts committed by Israel in a flagrant violation of all international resolutions and agreements; calling on the international community to assume its responsibility, achieve international protection for innocent Palestinians and work to lift the inhumane siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

The Speaker of the Shura Council called for mobilizing efforts and energies for reconstruction in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, stressing the need for the international community to bear its responsibility in addressing the poor social conditions experienced by most of the Palestinian people, and to enable the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to carry out its humanitarian work.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)