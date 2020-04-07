Qatar Funds 100 Medical Team Program to Fight COVID-19 in Gaza

Gaza Strip, MINA – Qatari Government is funding a cadre program of 100 medical teams from Gaza Strip to fight coronavirus or COVID-19.

It is conveyed by the Qatar Aid Agency for the Development of Gaza Strip, Muhammad el-Emadi.

“This program collaborates with the Qatar Fund in order to help the Gaza health agency cope with the coronavirus, as well as part of the assistance of Qatar’s Amir Tamim bin Hamd Al Tsani for Gaza Strip worth $150 million,” he explained. Thus quoted from Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Tuesday, April 7.

Training of medical team cadres is carried out in coordination with the authorities, especially the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

At the end of March, Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamd disbursed 150 million dollars in 6 months of assistance to ease the burden on Gazans, support the UN humanitarian program and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Gaza medical team works with limited capabilities and medical equipment which forces the Palestinian Ministry to call on the international community to help Gaza. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)