Qatar Ambassador Distributes Aid to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Head of the Qatar Committee for Gaza Reconstruction, Ambassador Muhammad Al-Emadi, arrived in the Palestinian Gaza Strip on Friday morning, February 21 via the Beit Hanoun/Erez checkpoint.

According to a Safa source quoted by MINA as saying, Al-Emadi arrived in Gaza accompanied by his deputy Khaled Al-Hardan.

It is estimated that Al-Emadi will start distributing Qatari grant assistance to families in need in Gaza, in addition to following up on his country’s project in Gaza.

Ambassador Al-Emadi’s visit to Gaza was among the regular visits conducted to inspect the project and follow up on the progress of work at the committee’s office in Gaza.

The Qatar Reconstruction Committee is carrying out a number of important projects in the sector, as part of the Shaykh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Grant for Gaza Reconstruction, in addition to other grants.

Qatar is one of the gulf-rich gulf states, providing much assistance to Gaza, including helping to prevent conflicts between Hamas and Israel.

Since the Gaza war in 2014, Qatar, with Israeli approval, provided US$ 1 billion for reconstruction funds and Palestinian benefits. The aid helped Doha win Washington’s sympathy despite diplomatic tensions between Qatar and Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)