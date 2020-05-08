Qatar Airways to Reopen Flights on Late May

Doha, MINA – Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would reopen its flight routes in stages starting late May.

The state-owned flight is one of the few airlines that continues regular scheduled flights during the global locking of coronavirus, to maintain service to around 30 destinations. Thus quoted from MEMO on Friday, May 8.

Gradually, Qatar Airways will continue flights to 165 destinations served as before the outbreak. Gradually, aim to fly to 52 destinations in late May to 80 destinations in June.

“We have built a strong level of trust with passengers, government, trade and airports as reliable partners during this crisis. We intend to continue to deliver this mission as we gradually expand our network, ” said Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker.

But he said restrictions were growing, making it difficult to predict future trips.

Short distance travel is expected to recover first, while demand between large global cities will take time, even though people want to see friends and family after months of being locked up.

Flights will be added in stages, the airline said, based on monitoring passenger flow and booking trends.

In June, Qatar Airways was scheduled to fly to 33 Asia-Pacific destinations, 23 across Europe, 20 in the Middle East and Africa and four to the US. Many of these countries have banned foreign tourists from entering.

Qatar Airways said in March it had issued cash reserves and would eventually seek government assistance.

Since then it has temporarily cut salaries and told staff to prepare for substantial job cuts.

Another airline in the Gulf, Etihad Airways, also plans to restart passenger flights in mid-June. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)