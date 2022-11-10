Select Language

Latest
-183 min. agoPutin to Not Attend G20 Summit in Indonesia
-96 min. agoIndonesia Promotes Wasathiyah Islam at Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace
-91 min. agoGaza Farmers to Export 50 Tonnes Olive Oil to UAE and Saudi Arabia
6 hours agoMuslim Ummah and Global Leadership
16 hours agoPalestinian Detainees Begin Protest Steps in Ofer Prison
Slideshow

Putin to Not Attend G20 Summit in Indonesia

Moscow, MINA – Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Bali, Indonesia, next week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation at the summit, which will be the first meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economy since Putin launched war in Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

The Moscow embassy in Indonesia said Putin’s program was “still in the works” and the Russian leader could participate in the summit virtually.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo earlier this week said he had a “strong impression” that the Russian leader would skip the meeting.

The G20 summit, which brings together the leaders of 19 countries and the European Union, is expected to be dominated by the impact of the Ukraine war, which has triggered global food and fuel shortages. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news