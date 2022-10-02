PSSI Urges to Investigate Incident of Hundreds Supporters Died in Malang

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Mochamad Iriawan supports the police to investigate the incident at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang Regency which caused hundreds of supporters died.

The Indonesian League 1 match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday which ended 2-3 for the visitors’ victory ended in chaos after the match.

“PSSI regrets the actions of Aremania supporters at the Kanjuruhan Stadium. We are sorry and apologize to the families of the victims and all parties for the incident. For this reason, PSSI immediately formed an investigation team and immediately left for Malang,” said Iriawan as quoted from the official PSSI website.

PSSI then decided to temporarily stop the 2022/2023 Liga 1 competition for one week. In addition, Arema FC teams are prohibited from hosting for the remainder of the competition this season.

The East Java Police Chief Inspector General Nico Afinta said the number of victims who died as a result of the riots at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang was 127 people, consisting of Arema FC supporters and members of the police.

“127 people have died, two of them members of the National Police,” Nico said as quoted from Detik Jatim on Sunday.

Nico said that 34 people died in the stadium. While the other victims died in hospital during the rescue process.

The chaos itself began when the fans stormed the field after their team lost against Persebaya. The police responded to the large number of supporters who stormed the field by dispelling and firing tear gas. Tear gas was also fired at the stands. The tear gas shot made the fans panic, run and be trampled on. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)