Prophet Muhammad, The Pearl

By: Imam Shamsi Ali, President of Nusantara Foundation, New York

Recently, Muslims all over the world are remembering the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. At this moment, it is better for us to see who and how we should look at the Prophet so there is no excessive attitude towards him.

The Quran provides an explanation of the Prophet Muhammad, from the highly commendable character (wa innaka la’alaa khuluqin ‘azhim) to the soul spreading love to all humans (rahmatan lil-alamin). The Quran also mentions that he is a very “firm” figure against kufr (asyiddaa alal kuffaar), but very gentle to others (rauufun womb).

There is important informations about the Messenger of Allah as stated in Al-Kahf verse 110:

لْ ا ا لُكُمْ لَيَّ ا لَٰهُكُمْ لَٰهٌ احِدٌ انَ لِقَاءَ لْيَعْمَلْ لًا الِحًا لَا يُشْرِكْ ادَةِ أَحَدًا

Meaning : Say, “I am only a man like you, to whom has been revealed that your god is one God. So whoever would hope for the meeting with his Lord – let him do righteous work and not associate in the worship of his Lord anyone. “

The verse tells us that Propeth Muhammad was human like any other human being. However, he received a revelation about God Almighty, Allah. In addition, the Prophet also possessed all the characteristics of ordinary humans, such as eating, drinking, sleeping, and feeling negative and positive emotions. Rasulullah also had lust and because of that, he married.

Because of this, the unbelievers of Quraysh wondered “Why was not an angel, a king, or a rich man sent to them? Why was the figure of Muhammad who just an ordinary person?

Allah was very wise in choosing His Messenger from among ordinary people because Muhammad also lived a life like other humans. Even though he was an ordinary human being, Allah affirmed: ” to whom has been revealed (Muhammad) that your god is one God”.

The phrase shows that although he is an ordinary human being, he is not like other humans. However, he is a great human being, unique and special.

This reality reveals a paradox: ordinary people, but not like other humans. But that’s the reality.

The privilege of the Messenger of Allah is because he was given a revelation from Allah which has tremendous power as stated in Al-Hashr verse 21:

لَوۡ اَنۡزَلۡنَا ا الۡقُرۡاٰنَ لٰى لٍ لَّرَاَيۡتَهٗ اشِعًا ا اللّٰهِ‌ؕ لۡكَ الۡاَمۡثَالُ ا لِلنَّاسِ لَعَلَّهُمۡ

Meaning : If We had sent down this Quran upon a mountain, you would have seen it humbled and coming apart from fear of Allah. And these examples We present to the people that perhaps they will give thought.

The power granted the privilege of the Prophet and presented value in his life. Therefore, he was nicknamed the “walking Quran”. In addition, the value also made him an example for all humans as stated in Al Ahzab verse 21:

لَقَدْ انَ لَكُمْ لِ اللَّهِ لِمَنْ انَ اللَّهَ الْيَوْمَ الْآخِرَ اللَّهَ كَثِيرًا

Meaning: There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and [who] remembers Allah often.

On the days of remembering his birthday, let’s all try to renew our faith, increase love, as well as build a commitment to make Rasulullah as a role model for us in all walks of life.

اللهم ل لم ارك ليه!

