Prince Charles Becomes British’s New King

London, MINA – The eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles becomes the Britis’s new king after his mother died on Thursday.

Charles Philip Arthur George was born in 1948 and is the longest-serving Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, although the new king can choose a different grand name from the name at birth, Charles wants to be known as King Charles III.

After he became king, his eldest son Prince William became Duke of Cornwall, a title held by the first heir to the throne.

In England, the heir to the throne is also given the title Prince of Wales by the reigning monarch. (T/RE1)

