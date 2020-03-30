Prevent Coronavirus by Worshiping at Home: Indonesian Ulema Council

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) called on Muslims in Indonesia to play a role in preventing the circulation of the SARS-CoV2 coronavirus (Covid-19). One way is to increase worship but not in the crowd.

Secretary of the MUI Fatwa Commission Asrorun Niam Sholeh appealed to the people of Indonesia, especially Muslims to continue to contribute in preventing the circulation of Covid-19 with physical and spiritual endeavors.

“The inner work that is increasing faith and devotion to Allah, increasing worship, multiplying prayers, so that in every worship Fardhu prayers interspersed with prayer to Allah with full solemnity,” said Asrorun as quoted from Republika.

He also asked Muslims to say qunut nadzillah because there was a co-19 plague problem. No less important is worship adapted to the health protocol of the world health organization, which is to avoid crowds even in the name of worship.

Therefore, he said the MUI had issued a fatwa on March 16, 2020 namely fatwa number 14 of 2020 concerning guidelines for the implementation of worship when the Covid-19 plague.

“Instead of prohibiting worship, we contribute to saving lives by implementing health protocols. This is to minimize the crowd, so worship that is held together to a minimum be avoided,” he said.

He added that activities from home including worship are in line with the prevention of the spread of Covid-19. Because with three steps namely strengthening Muslims and Muslim women are at home with the implementation of worship and keep a distance from the crowd. Besides this worship can maintain health and this for the benefit.

He asked the people to obey this fatwa and conduct worship not in mosques or prayer rooms but in their homes.

He added the best prayer is the prayer performed at home. Because prayer at home is a virtue, except for worship that must be carried out at the mosque, the mosque’s tahiyatul prayer.

“This enhances mental endeavors, especially before Ramadhan hence strengthening worship from home,” he said. (T/RE1)

