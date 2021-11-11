President Widodo Receives Official Visit of Malaysian PM

Bogor, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo received an official visit from Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yakoob at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Wednesday afternoon.

The Malaysian PM was greeted with a convoy of marching bands and cavalry from the Presidential Security Forces. President Widodo who appeared to be wearing a blue suit, welcomed the arrival of PM Dato ‘Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The welcoming ceremony began with playing the musical instruments of the national anthems of the two countries and continued with an examination of the troops.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yakoob appreciated the warm welcome given by the Indonesian government during his first visit to Indonesia, despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

“I am very happy with the warm welcome given by the President and the Indonesian government to me and the delegation,” said Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yakoob.

President Widodo also introduced the Ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet who were present to the Malaysian PM. Likewise, the Malaysian PM introduced his line of ministers who participated in accompanying his official visit to Indonesia this time.

President Widodo and PM Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a bilateral meeting, and the two leaders were scheduled to hold a joint press statement. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)