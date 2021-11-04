President Widodo-MBZ Discusses about Investment to New Capital City

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) discussed investment and the construction of Indonesia’s new capital city during a bilateral meeting at Al-Shatie Palace, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday local time.

“The meeting between the two leaders lasted quite a long time, about 2.5 hours, and discussed various issues including cooperation in the field of renewable energy, the construction of a new capital city, investment, and trade,” said the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi in a virtual press conference on Thursday early morning.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister together with the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE Husin Bagis accompanied President Widodo in the meeting.

According to Indonesia’s first female foreign minister, regarding investment, the two leaders discussed the progress of investment cooperation between the two countries. During the visit, there were business commitments and investments worth US$ 32.7 billion from 19 cooperation agreements.

“At a glance, these business and investment commitments include: cooperation between INA and the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, INA and DuP World, Floating diesel between Masdar and Pertamina, Balikpapan Refinery, manufacture and distribution of vaccines and bioproducts, and various G42 agreements with various partners in Indonesia, including in the fields of smart cities, telecommunications, genomics laboratory development, and so on,” said the graduate of UGM International Relations.

Minister Luhut is still planning to hold meetings with large US companies in which it is hoped that there will be new commitments.

As for the new capital city of Indonesia, the UAE is committed to strengthening cooperation and partnership in the development of the project.

“The two leaders agreed to follow up intensively in the form of meetings at the technical level, directing them to continue to be intensified specifically to discuss the development of the new capital city,” said Retno.

After meeting with Prince MBZ, President Jokowi will also meet the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and review the Indonesian pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)