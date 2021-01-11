Preliminary Results of The Parliamentary Election in Kazakhstan Announced

Nur-Sultan, MINA – The preliminary results of the election to the Mazhilis, the lower house of parliament of Kazakhstan were announced three hours after the polling stations closed throughout the country.

According to the data of the exit poll conducted by the Public Opinion research centre, three parties received enough votes to pass the required 7% threshold: the Nur Otan Party – 71,97%, the Ak Zhol Democratic Party – 10,18 %, and the People’s Party – 9,03%, while the Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party gained 5,75% and the Adal Party – 3,07%.

Earlier the Central Electoral Commission announced a turnout of 63,3 %.

The election was monitored by 398 accredited foreign observers, including from 10 international organisations and 31 foreign states, as well as numerous domestic observers.

The elections were the first since the implementation of a package of political reforms by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev designed to increase further the openness, fairness, and transparency of Kazakhstan’s electoral system.

They include consolidating an institute of parliamentary opposition, which provides additional guarantees for the representation of parliamentary minority parties in the governing structures of the legislation body.

In addition, the number of signatures needed to create a political party with the ability to contest elections has been halved.

Furthermore, procedures for political activism, including holding national assemblies and rallies have been simplified.

It was the eighth parliamentary election in Kazakhstan’s history since its independence, and the first under Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s presidency.(T/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)