Police Attack Muslims: Delhi People’s Court

New Delhi, MINA – A “People’s Court at the Delhi Carnage” which was held on Monday said police along with rioters attacked Muslims.

The court also observed that the Northeast Delhi riots were found to be similar to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, thes quoted from DND News Agency.

More than 30 victims of riots and several prominent civil society activists testified before the jury for the trial consisting of Judge AP Shah, Judge Aftab Alam, Prof. Apoorvanand, Harsh Mander, Pamela Philipose, Dr. Syeda Hameed, and Prof. Tanika Sarkar.

The North-East Delhi riots were found to be similar to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, because minorities were systematically attacked in a planned manner as in the past and the country was involved.

Witness reports have revealed the fact that the police were not only involved with the masses, but also the police themselves attacking Muslims, throwing tear gas bullets at unarmed people.

The witness also said that the police encouraged the brutal mob to attack by giving them protection and providing anti-riot police equipment.

A Northeaster testified and said, “We have called the police many times, but they have never returned phone calls, or just embarrassed us on the phone and said they could not help. In addition, most of them told us to run away and that they could not contact us. ”

To date, police have confirmed 53 deaths, including a police officer and an intelligence officer, more than 200 people were injured and 200 homes, shops, schools, vehicles, and religious places were burned.

The People’s Tribunal, a form of court held by community groups outside the state and formal institutions, delivers press statements, including: recognizing repressive attacks due to riots planned to attack the inhabitants of Northeast Delhi and endanger lives, livelihoods , and their home.

The court was held in collaboration with Alliance Defending Freedom, Aman Biradari, Amnesty International India, and the Muslim Women’s Forum. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)