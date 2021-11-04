PM Shtayyeh Hopes India Mediates Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Glasgow, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh hopes for India’s role in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in international politics.

“We look forward to India’s well-established and respected role in the Middle East, especially to support the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, with Jerusalem as its capital,” said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh after meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday.

Shtayyeh met shortly after PM Modi met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and invited him to visit India in the first quarter of next year to mark thirty years of diplomatic relations. Indian Tribune reported.

“India’s role in international organizations, especially the UN Security Council and Human Rights Council requires strong efforts in cooperation with all relevant parties to achieve security and stability in the Middle East and West Asia, which is very important for India,” said PM Shtayyeh.

Shtayyeh met PM Modi for the first time since they interacted in Palestine in February 2018.

“Palestine attaches great importance to its relations with India, which is gaining increasing weight in international politics,” Shtayyeh told in the meeting.

Shtayyeh also expressed Palestinian appreciation for India’s “financial and technical support” provided to the Palestinian people.

“This support must be parallel and complementary to the political support of the Palestinian cause and in a way that ensures the implementation of international legitimacy resolutions,” he continued. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)