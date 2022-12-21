PLO Urges Israel to Hand Over the Body of Martyr Abu Hmaid

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary of the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh, said, the family of martyr Nasser Abu Hmaid waited for hours Israel’s response to their request to hand over the body of the deceased who passed away in occupation custody.

This was conveyed by the Sheikh to Khansaa Palestine at his home for the martyrdom of his heroic son, Nasser Abu Hmaid, Ma’an News reported on Tuesday.

Al-Sheikh revealed, they also communicated with the American government and Arab parties to pressure the Israeli occupation to hand over the body of Abu Hamid in honor of him to his final resting place.

Nasser Abu Hamid, from Al-Amari camp, Ramallah, is one of five brothers who were all given life sentences by the Israeli authorities. They are: Nasr, Nasser, Sharif, Mohammad and Islam, who were arrested in 2018. The sixth brother is fighter Abdel Moneim Abu Hmaid.

Their mother was prevented from visiting them for years, they lost their father during detention, and their family home was destroyed 5 times, the last one being in 2019.

During the first year of the First Intifada, in 1987, Nasser was arrested for the first time in four months. Later, he was arrested again, and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. After his release, he was rearrested a third time in 1990. After spending four years in prison, he was released again after negotiations and was rearrested in 1996.

During the Second Intifada, Abu Hmaid resisted the Israeli occupation, which led to his arrest in 2002. The prisoner received seven life sentences plus 50 years – he was still in prison at the time of death despite being in a chronic state. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)