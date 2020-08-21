PLO: The UAE-Israel’s Agreement Destroys Moderate Palestinian Camps

Ramallah, MINA – Secretary of The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said the agreement to normalization relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was brokered by the United State (US) was an “Arab dagger – a poison dagger – on my back” that destroys any chance of peace.

He said the opportunity for negotiation and peace between Palestine and Israel had been shattered and the hands of the extremists were strengthened by the shock agreement between Israel and the UAE. Erekat said in an interview with Sky News, Thursday (August 20), MEMO reported.

“Congratulations Trump, Mohammed Bin Zayed and Netanyahu. I think you have killed the possibility of negotiation a solution between the two countries (Palestine-Israel) and destroying the camp of moderate Palestinians who want peace, prosperity, human rights (HAM), women’s rights, rule of law and accountability, “said Erekat.

The PLO faction has been known as a moderate Palestinian camp that wants a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian problem with Israel, while other factions such as Hamas prefer armed resistance to Israel.

Officials describe the agreement known as the Abraham Accords as the first since Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994.

The UAE says the deal is an attempt to prevent Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank. However, opponents believe that the UAE-Israel normalization efforts have started over the years because Israel officials have made official visits to the UAE, attended conferences etc. even though the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the annexation would not be canceled, but only postponed.

The UAE and Israel announced the US brokered peace deal last week that saw the two forge diplomatic, political, economic, and trade ties. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)