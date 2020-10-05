PLO: Palestinian Factions to Unite Despite US and Israeli Challenge

Ramallah, MINA – The Executive Secretary Committe of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat believes hat the factions will achieve national unity despite the challenges and threats from the United States and Israel.

“The US and Israel do not want elections because they want to legitimize the occupation, reject the freedom of our people, and continue their actions that are against international legitimacy,” Erekat said as quoted by Wafa on Sunday.

In addition, the US also continues to strive to impose peace proposals or so-called “Deal of the Century” that are contrary to international law.

Erekat emphasized that national unity is the basis for fighting the occupation and called on the international community to press Israel to take responsibility for its violations.

Palestine’s two largest factions, Fatah and Hamas agreed to hold the first elections in Palestine after the last election nearly 15 years ago.

The vote is scheduled to take place in the next six months, under the agreement of Palestinian Authority (PA) leader Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniya.

The agreement was reached at a meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey, after Abbas asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support Palestinian reconciliation efforts in an effort to unite Palestinian ranks against the US Middle East plan and normalization between the two Arab states, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and Israel. (T/RE1)

