Parks and Green Belts Beautified in Welcoming Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta City Park and Forestry Agency beautifies parks and green belts on several roads to government offices in welcoming the 2022 Jakarta Hajatan(Celebration).J

Jakarta City Park and Forestry Agency Data and Information Center (Pusdatin) Head Ivan Murcahyo said the beautification work included decorating, installing banners, and planting various types of flowers.”

We beautify several locations that have been determined for the Jakarta Hajatan,” he added, Tuesday (June 21) as quoted from Beritajakarta.id.

The parks and green belts that had been beautified were Bundaran HI, Sudirman Green Coloumn, Halim Perdanakusuma triangle, Jalan Puri Indah Raya, Bundaran Senayan triangle, Kerombong Halim Perdanakusuma, Kerombong IRTI, and Kerombong in front of US Embassy.”

There are also decorations in government offices, such as Jakarta City Hall, Jakarta Council (DPRD) Building, and Mayor Offices in five regions,” he conveyed.

Moreover, his side had also installed 300 colorful flags in the courtyard of Jakarta City Hall and Jakarta DPRD Building, as well as along Jalan Sudirman-Thamrin.

In addition, 917 colorful flags had been also installed in courtyards of the mayor’s offices and protocol roads throughout Jakarta.”

We beautify the city as a symbol of the big theme of Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary, namely collaboration, acceleration, and elevation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Government will provide free visits to 11 museums managed by Jakarta Culture Agency on June 22, 2022, which coincided with the Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary.

Those museums are Jakarta History Museum, Joang ’45 Museum, Inscription Museum, MH Thamrin Museum, Textile Museum, Fine Arts and Ceramics Museum, Puppet Museum, Maritime Museum, Onrust Archaeological Park, Si Pitung House, and Setu Babakan Betawi Museum.

Jakarta Culture Agency Head Iwan Henry Wardhana mentioned that apart from enlivening the Jakarta Hajatan, free museum entrance fees were provided to attract people to take an educational tour at the museum.”

We want people, especially children, to be more interested in visiting museums and learning about history,” he expressed on Tuesday.

According to him, a museum is a place full of educational values because it is an important part of the nation’s history. Besides, there is a lot to learn at the museum, including art and culture.”

Therefore, the Jakarta Government contributes and facilitates visitors to get an educational tour to museums by providing free visits during the Jakarta Hajatan,”

He added that the current management of museums in the Jakarta Culture Agency is much better with more complete and modern facilities.”

The tour guides are also friendly. Hopefully, it can make visitors happy when visiting the museum,” he closed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)