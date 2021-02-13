Paraguay Affirms Its Support for Palestine in International Forums

Asuncion, MINA – Paraguay’s Foreign Minister, Euclides Acevedo, affirmed his country’s firm stance on the peace process and the two-state solution in accordance with relevant international law rules and decisions, and support for the Palestinian right in international forums.

This came during a meeting with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine Ibrahim Al-Zabin, in his office in the capital Asuncion on Friday, Wafa reported.

He also confirmed his country’s position on supporting the international legal process to pursue war criminals.

Al-Zabin also met with the President of the Senate in Paraguay, Oscar Salmon, who confirmed the council’s position in supporting the Palestinian right and accepting the invitation to visit Palestine next May at the head of a representative delegation.

The meeting was attended by Senators Lilian Samanyigo, and Fernando Lugo, former President of the Republic.

Al-Zabin also met in the Supreme Electoral Court, Judge Maria Elena, who confirmed her country’s readiness to participate in monitoring the Palestinian elections. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)