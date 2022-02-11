Palestinians Set Fire in Israeli Military Vehicle Near Gaza Border

Gaza, Mina – Palestinian youths managed to set fire to an Israeli excavator east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the centrall Gaza Strip, on Wednesday evening.

According to private sources, Palestinian youths set fire to an excavator belonging to the occupation army in front of the Umm Husnia area, east of Al-Bureij in the central Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported on Friday.

For its part, the Hebrew media said, “Young men infiltrated from the center of the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli settlements srrounding Gaza and tried to obtain military equipment and threw a Molotov cocktail at an military vehicle and inflicted severe damage on it and returned to the Strip.”

As for the Hebrew South Radio, it said that large Israeli forces are carrying out massive search operations after closing the entrance to the settlement, fearing that Palestinians might still be near the fence in one of the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army is carrying out search operations for fear of the infiltration of Palestinians into the occupied territories after burning the Israeli military vehicle. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)