Palestinians Announce Comprehensive Strike, Mourning Six Palestinians Killed by IOF

West Bank, MINA – The Palestinian resistance factions announced Tuesday a comprehensive strike in the Gaza Strip, mourning the murder of six Palestinians by the Israeli occupation Forces (IOF) and calling on the Palestinian people in Gaza to go out to the streets today’s evening in support of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

This came during a press conference held by the factions at the Hamas National Relations Office in Gaza, with the participation of representatives of all Palestinian factions.

The leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement Khaled Al-Batsh said, “We announce mourning and a comprehensive strike starting from 12:00 pm until the end of the day, so that all shops will be closed, and all aspects of life will stop, including government and educational facilities and others.”

Al-Batsh called the Palestinian joint operations room to convene immediately to consult on ways to support the Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem, urging the Palestinian resistance youth in the West Bank and Gaza to confront the occupation at all points.

He pointed out that the strike will also include stopping traffic in the Gaza Strip at 12:00 pm, mourning for the souls of the Palestinian martyrs, and in support of our steadfast people in the West Bank and Jerusalem, calling on the police agencies to follow up on this.

The occupation forces killed 6 Palestinians this morning while storming the city of Nablus, in addition to wounding dozens of Palestinian citizens in Nablus and other Palestinian cities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)