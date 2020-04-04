Palestinian Tulkarm Refugees Camp Under Lockdown After Two Covid-19 Cases Comfirmed

Tulkarm, MINA – The Governor of northern West Bank district of Tulkarm, Issam Abu Bakr, ordered a full lockdown on Tulkarm refugees camp after the first two cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were confirmed.

The two cases are for two Palestinian men who had just returned to their homes from their workplace in Israel, where over 7400 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far and more than 40 deaths, thus quoted from Wafa News Agency on Sunday, April 5.

Abu Bakr ordered the camp residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the pandemic, saying those who do not abide by the home quarantine will be held to account and placed under mandatory quarantine.

The governor called on residents to encourage their family members returning from Israel to report themselves to the health authorities in order to get tested for Covid-19.

Several other villages and towns in the occupied West Bank where corona cases are confirmed have also been locked down as well over the past week.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 205 cases of the disease in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, with one death.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)