Palestinian Solidarity Day: South Africa Affirms Support for Palestinian Independence

South Africa, MINA – The South African government announced on Saturday that its government supports and will continue to support Palestine in principle until Palestine gets its independence.

“Unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and their just cause,” in a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity for the Palestinian People on November 28 was quoted as saying by the Shehab News Agency.

South African Government affirms that they support Palestine, at this stage, they emphasize support for efforts aimed at establishing an independent, sustainable and viable Palestinian state, in accordance with international resolutions and references.

South Africa also expressed its support for holding an international peace conference, with a multilateral international mechanism to assist in the negotiations.

“Finding solutions to all final status problems, and providing guarantees to ensure their implementation within a specified time frame, to achieve a just and lasting peace based on internationally agreed standards,” the statement read.

The statement to the government comes a day after the publication of a report about a traveler who allegedly came from South Africa on foot and was received by Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh.

“But a post on Facebook stated that the man was none other than a fugitive being sought for justice in a case of fraud and money theft related to the Hajj and Umrah trips and he deceived the Palestinian Prime Minister, “the statement said. (T/RE1)

