Palestinian Scholar: Despite Gaza Blocked, Allah’s Blessings Remain Open

By: Sakuri, Waliyul Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) of Jakarta and Surroundings

Sheikh ‘Aathof Mahmud Hesyam Abu Bakar, a Palestinian scholar in Gaza, continued the material of scientific studies to the volunteers of Indonesia Hospital (RSI) construction with the theme of ” The Glory of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine “.

It is located at Wisma Indonesia next to Indonesia Hospital after Ashar Prayer on Friday, February 7, 2020, Sheikh ‘Aathof explained the reasons why Al-Aqsa is” spirit, our faith, and our religious law, so it is not a problem of land, not a matter of place. ”

In the previous article, it has been mentioned two reasons Muslims must fight to defend and liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque, namely the first Al-Aqsa Mosque is the first qibla of the Muslims before the Kaaba in Makkah, secondly, Al-Aqsa Mosque is the destination of ‘Prophet Muhammad Shalallahu’ Alaihi Wasallam.

Next, Shaykh ‘Aathof explained the third reason, namely Al-Quds is Al-Barokaat, namely the blessed earth, written in the plural.

The blessing of the Earth Al-Quds is mentioned in five verses in the Quran, whose translation reads:

1. “… from the Grand Mosque to the Aqsa Mosque which was blessed around him …” (Surah Al-Isra [17]: 1).

2. “And We rescued Ibrahim and Lut to a land which We have blessed for all men.” (Surat al-Anbiya [21]: 71)

3. “And (We have subdued) for Solomon a very strong wind that blows with his orders to the land that We have blessed. And are We all knowing everything. “(Surat al-Anbiya [21]: 81)

4. “And We made between them and between the countries that We bestowed blessings on him, several neighboring countries and We determined between those countries (distances) travel. Walk safely in those cities at night and day. “(QS Saba [34]: 18)

5. “And We destroy the oppressed people, the lands of the eastern part of the earth and the western parts which We have blessed him. And your Lord’s good words (as a promise) have been completed for the children of Israel because of their patience. And We destroy what Pharaoh and his people have made and what they have built. “(QS Al Araf [7]: 137)

Then, this blessing also applies in Gaza because it is also part of the State of Sham that Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala kafalaha (suffice) that Allah became the kifal (guarantor of sustenance) of the population of Sham even though hisyar (blockade) was applied in Gaza in such a way from 2007 to the present or 13 years closed land, sea, and air entrances.

Furthermore, Sheikh ‘Aathof told when he was young he worked on his fields, but now his property was under the control of the Zionists.

In the past, it is still possible to return from Gaza to the rice fields. Now, it can’t anymore because the access to it is closed by the Zionists.

“Please close all doors, land, sea and air, but will not be able to close the blessing door of Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala,” said Sheikh ‘Aathof full of optimism.

His belief in God’s grace is one hundred percent.

In fact, he could prove it. He revealed that he never did not eat when going to sleep at night.

“That means that sustenance is God who regulates,” he said.

Although Gaza is blocked in such a way by the enemies of Allah, the door of Allah remains open.

The fourth reason, Al-Quds is also called Ardlu Anbiya or the Earth of the Prophets.

The Prophet Jacob and his children lived in Palestine as did Prophet Solomon, Isa, and Ibrahim.

Even the Prophet Ibrahim’s grave is in the city of Al Khalil, the naming of the city comes from the title of the Prophet Ibrahim, he is titled Khalilul Rahman or “lover of God”.

Called on the Earth of the Prophets because the Prophet Muhammad had as a child invited by his uncle Abu Talib to trade in Al-Quds.

Once, Abu Talib was still taking care of his business, while little Muhammad was left with merchandise belonging to his uncle.

Then, there was a priest who came to him and when he saw the face of little Muhammad then he said, “indeed he (Muhammad) is a prospective prophet.” That was well recognized by the priest.

So, the Prophet Muhammad went to Al-Quds twice the first time when he was a child when he was brought to trade by his uncle, the second was during the time of Isra ‘. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)