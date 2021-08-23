OIC: Al-Quds is the Identity of Muslims

Jeddah, MINA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) renewed its strong support for the right of the State of Palestine to protect Islamic and Arab identities in Al-Quds City, preserve human heritage, and safeguard the sanctity of all Muslim and other religious holy sites there.

The OIC’s statement issued on Saturday marked the 52nd anniversary of the painful incident of the burning of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first of the Qiblas and the third holiest site in Islam.

This is in view of the continued violations and attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities and Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the Al-Quds neighborhood, particularly against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the OIC News Agency reported.

The OIC calls on the international community to engage in a serious peace process based on international law, international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, with the aim of ending the Israeli occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to exercise their inalienable national rights.

“Including the right of return, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent and sovereign state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he stressed.

These violations and attacks fall within the context of implementing the actions of the Israeli occupation authorities aimed at Judaizing the city of Al-Quds, changing its geographical and demographic character, and isolating it from the Palestinian environment, in clear violation of international law and relevant UN resolutions.(T/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)