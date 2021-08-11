Palestinian Resistance Disapproves American Delegation Entry into Al-Aqsa Under Israeli Protection

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance in Gaza denounced the entry of an American delegation on Tuesday, under the protection of the Israeli occupation police, into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and toured its sides.

In a statement, the Office of International Relations of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, affirmed that “this unacceptable behavior confirms what we have repeatedly stated, that the US policy, which is completely biased to the Israeli narrative, is a fundamental reason for the continuation of this occupation and its systematic violations against our people and holy places.”

The statement added, “This visit, under the protection of the occupation police, is a flagrant violation of international law and resolutions.” It considered that “the repetition of such visits pushes the occupation to commit more foolishness, which increases the tension in the area, especially in Jerusalem. Thus, the US administration bears all its dangerous repercussions, MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported.

The resistance committees in a statement said, “The American delegation’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous indication of the American participation in the Israeli plans to target Al-Aqsa, and we warn any harm to our sanctities that will ignite an outburst of anger everywhere.”

The Palestinian resistance also called on the Palestinian people in the West Bank, Jerusalem and the occupied Palestinian territories to stand firm and defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to protect it from the Israeli criminal schemes against them. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)