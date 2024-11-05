Palestinian Resistance Conduct Cyber Attack on Israel Years before Al-Aqsa Flood

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli military report revealed that the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas conducted a cyber attack on Israeli soldiers over two years before the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7, 2023.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the Israeli army confirmed that Hamas successfully hacked soldiers’ phones and gathered sensitive information, which reportedly supported the planning of the October 7 operation, Palestine Chronicle reports.

The investigation suggests that Hamas may have breached surveillance cameras within Israeli military camps, while also noting that soldiers had posted images from inside these camps.

The New York Times also reported that video footage from cameras mounted on Hamas members who were killed on October 7 indicated a detailed knowledge of Israeli military operations and vulnerabilities.

The fighters reportedly accessed a server room in an Israeli military center, highlighting critical information gaps.

Analysts have pointed out that Hamas has been developing its cyber warfare capabilities for over a decade. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)