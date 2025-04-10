SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

New Israeli Attacks in Gaza Kill 29 Civilians

sajadi Editor : Widi - 11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – At least 29 Palestinians were martyred and many others wounded on Thursday as Israeli forces carried out intense air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera.

The Israeli occupation military claimed responsibility for assassinating a senior Hamas commander in the operation.

In Khan Yunis, a Palestinian woman lost her life and two others were injured in a strike near Nasser Medical Complex. A child in al-Fukhari succumbed to injuries from earlier shelling, while another body was recovered following a strike on Qizan Raswan.

An Israeli drone attack on a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi added to the growing toll.

Also Read: Ahmed Manasra Released After a Decade in Israeli Prison

Meanwhile, in Rafah, a man was killed in the al-Shakoush area, and another person died in a strike on a tent in al-Zahra, central Gaza.

In Shejaiya, an eastern district of Gaza City, six Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a house belonging to the Abu al-Awn family. Nearby, an attack at al-Samer junction killed four, including a young girl.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the Hassanein family home in al-Tuffah, injuring two people.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 41 people were killed and 146 wounded in the past 24 hours. Since the resumption of attacks on March 18, the overall death toll has reached 1,523 killed and 3,834 injured.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Journalist, Continue Raids in West Bank

Since October 7, 2023, the total number of Palestinian casualties has surpassed 50,857 killed and 115,875 wounded.

The Israeli occupation army announced it had killed Haitham al-Sheikh Khalil, the commander of Hamas’ al-Shejaiya Battalion, in a targeted airstrike. Israeli sources accused Khalil of orchestrating past operations against Israeli forces and planning attacks during the Al-Aqsa Flood offensive. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Freed Israeli Captive Faces Threats for Criticizing Netanyahu

News Channel

About Us