Hamas Says Al-Aqsa Flood Battle Achieve Its Goals

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, said that the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance achieved their goals, with Allah’s help, in the glorious Al-Aqsa Flood battle, Palinfo reported.

Among these goals was to humiliate this occupying entity, to topple its image as an invincible entity, and to break the aura of its army as an unbeatable force.

He asserted that the defeat of Israel is now possible, and the liberation of all of Palestine is achievable.

“After the battles ceased and the dust settled, the resistance decided to officially announce the retirement of a number of senior leaders who shed their pure blood on this blessed land, allowing the tree of dignity and honor to grow and bloom with heroism and victory,” said Al-Hayya in a statement on Friday evening.

They fulfilled their duty and passed the banner to a new generation of steadfast leaders to continue the journey toward Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, paving the way for the great return.”

He added, “Our blessed Movement, as it has always done, remains at the forefront of martyrs, joining our people in the same trench and sharing their sacrifices. The blood and remains of our leaders mixed with those of our people.”

He emphasized that the leaders willingly give their lives for Allah’s sake alongside the soldiers, unafraid of death, confronting the enemy on the frontlines in the path of resistance for a free and dignified Palestine. []

