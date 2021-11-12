Palestinian Prisoner Takes His Freedom After 114 Days of Open Hunger Strike

Gaza, MINA – Director of the Prisoners Information Office, Nahid Al-Fakhouri, said on Thursday that the prisoner Miqdad Al-Qawasmi took his freedom and ended his open hunger strike, which lasted for 113 consecutive days, after a long battle with the occupation prisons administration.

Al-Fakhouri stated that an agreement had been reached to release the prisoner Miqdad Al-Qawasmi next February, after long rounds of dialogue waged by the higher leadership body of Hamas prisoners, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He said that the head of the supreme leadership committee for Hamas prisoners, Salama al-Qatawi, and the body’s foreign affairs official, Musab Abu Shkhaydam, met the heroic prisoner Miqdad al-Qawasmi and were assured of his health condition.

It’s noteworthy that Al-Qawasma started open hunger strike lasted for 113 days in response to the administrative detention by the Israeli occupation and the systematic violations against them. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)