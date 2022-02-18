Palestinian President: Israel’s Unilateral Actions are Totally Rejected

Ramallah, MINA -Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said tonight that the Palestinians will never accept any unilateral actions carried out by Israel, the occupying power, and that Israel has to stop all such actions.

Speaking at a meeting of the PLO Executive Committee, held at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, the President reiterated the call to end the Israeli occupation in accordance with the resolutions of the international legitimacy, WAFA reported.

President Abbas said it was necessary for the US administration “to implement what President Biden and US Secretary of State Blinken promised about reopening the US Consulate in East Jerusalem, and about preventing the occupying State of Israel from carrying out unilateral actions, foremost of which are settlement construction and home demolitions.”

He also urged the US administration to activate the International Quartet and to revive the political movement leading to an international peace conference in the Middle East under the umbrella of the United Nations, and on the basis of the two-state solution.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)