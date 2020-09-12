Palestinian PM: Bahrain, Israel’s Normalization Prioritizes Short-Term Interests Over Strategic Issues

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said today that Bahrain’s declaration on normalizing its relations with the occupying state of Israel prioritizes the short-term interests over the strategic issues, and comes at the expense of the aspirations of the Arab and Islamic nations and Palestinian rights.

He said the normalization deal, which follows the footsteps of the UAE, legitimizes the occupation, settlements and the Israeli aggression against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, WAFA reported.

“Dealing such a blow to the Arab backbone and the joint Arab action is nothing but a service to the colonial state of Israel,” said Shtayyeh.

He continued, “As the American administration has failed to make us surrender through its, it is wrong that these [normalization] agreements will lead to the end of our issue. While we are open to the world and to any real international effort to end the occupation, establish the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and resolve the refugee issue in accordance with international resolutions, our steadfastness and resistance against the occupation and the attempts to eradicate our people and our cause are boundless.”

Shtayyeh praised the free Bahraini voices opposing the normalization deal with the Israeli occupation, saying he was confident that Palestine and its just cause remain in the hearts of all the Arab and Islamic peoples and all the free peoples of the world.

“What would Arabs, who normalize with Israel under the pretext of the Iranian threat, do in the event the US administration activates the agreement with Iran?”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)