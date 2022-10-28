Palestinian Players Wins Six Medals in Arab Chess Championship

Damascus, MINA – Palestinian players won six medals at the Arab Chess Championships for age groups held in Syria.

The competition, organized by the Syrian Chess Federation and overseen by the Arab Chess Federation, was participated by 22 Palestinian players from the West Bank, Gaza Strip and the diaspora Wafa reported on Friday.

Randa Sedar managed to win a gold medal in the 10-year-old women’s category, two rounds before the end of the match, in addition to winning the Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) title.

Iman Suwan defended the gold medal in the under-16 women’s category for the second time in a row and two rounds before the end of the match.

Taqwa Hammouri also won a gold medal in chess in the women’s category and a bronze in the 18-year-old women’s category, while Mohammad Sedar won silver in the men’s 14-year-old category, and Raseel Sedar won a bronze medal in the 6-year-old women’s category. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)